Barclays Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $122.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.55.

Shares of APO stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,500 shares of company stock worth $31,799,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

