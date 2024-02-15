Barclays Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $80.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

