Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 341,231 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341,231 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 1,989,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,303. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

