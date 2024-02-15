Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,395 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.17. 468,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

