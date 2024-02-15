Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. 4,912,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,248,363. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

