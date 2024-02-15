Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.68. 1,780,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,583. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

