Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 22,304 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,521 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,785,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,899,061. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

