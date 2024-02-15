Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 91,426 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.41. The stock had a trading volume of 426,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,773. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average of $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.