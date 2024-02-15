Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.59% of Sigma Lithium worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

SGML remained flat at $14.54 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 230,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

