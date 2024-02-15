Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $37.63 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE PG traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.13. 1,855,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760,693. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $159.83. The firm has a market cap of $369.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.