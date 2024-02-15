Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.78. 2,427,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.31. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

