Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 1.62% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 170,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,012. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

