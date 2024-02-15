Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,103,496 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

