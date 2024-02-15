Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 978 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CI traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $339.86. 359,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.76 and a 200-day moving average of $294.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $342.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,762. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

