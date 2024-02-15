Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 10,542 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.53% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $35,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $135.88. 945,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,683. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $139.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

