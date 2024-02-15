Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 676 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after acquiring an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 485,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ITW traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $254.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.16 and its 200 day moving average is $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

