Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 31.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth about $297,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

