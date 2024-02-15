Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Balchem Stock Performance
NASDAQ BCPC opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Balchem Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
