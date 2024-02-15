Balchem (BCPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $142.73 on Thursday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Balchem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,155,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

