Aviva PLC Sells 6,972 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Workday worth $36,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.05. The stock had a trading volume of 481,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,292. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $308.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,259.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.