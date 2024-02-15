Aviva PLC Sells 52,768 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,768 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $46,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at about $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.41. 103,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

