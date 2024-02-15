Aviva PLC Has $39.16 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $39,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $147.98. The stock had a trading volume of 333,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,000. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

