Aviva PLC Has $33.92 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 105.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,848 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $33,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Copart Trading Up 0.1 %
Copart stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 742,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Copart
Insider Activity at Copart
In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
