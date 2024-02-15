Aviva PLC Has $33.92 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 105.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,848 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $33,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 742,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

