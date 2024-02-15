Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $45,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.94. 418,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,345. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

