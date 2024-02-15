Aviva PLC Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,753.02. 107,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,651.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,447.61.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

