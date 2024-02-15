Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGR

Avinger Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $2.96 on Monday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.