Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $208.67

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $208.67 and last traded at $208.10, with a volume of 8522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

