Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $29.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 3,003,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after buying an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,333,000 after buying an additional 1,984,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,604,000 after buying an additional 372,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

