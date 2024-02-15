AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Lowered to GBX 9,900 at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from £107 ($135.14) to GBX 9,900 ($125.03) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a £135 ($170.50) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £130 ($164.18) to £125 ($157.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £125 ($157.87) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £122.75 ($155.03).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,549.67%.
In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,441.53). Also, insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
