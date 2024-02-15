Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 7,188,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 188,138 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,633,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 461,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after buying an additional 591,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

