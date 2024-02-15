Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $186.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.22. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

