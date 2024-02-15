ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.46. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,984,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

