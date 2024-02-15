ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.8 %

ANSS opened at $330.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.