Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $102.11

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Polaris by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

