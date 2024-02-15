Analysts Set Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target at $39.50

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

