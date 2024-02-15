American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.01. American Well has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Get American Well alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,001,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $62,497.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares in the company, valued at $658,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,930 shares of company stock worth $173,168. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 383.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.