American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 152,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

