American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

AAT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7,556.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,169 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

