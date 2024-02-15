Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $93.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $106.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

