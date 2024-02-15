Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

DOX stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.48.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

