Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 38,321 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,321 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 348,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,634. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

