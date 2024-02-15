Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.5% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

