Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Alphatec Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

ATEC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

