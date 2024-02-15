Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.97. 634,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

