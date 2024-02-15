Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 10,000 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

RGTI stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,657.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289,169 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,619 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $2,728,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 441,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.