Alessandro Zamboni Sells 47,381 Shares of RegTech Open Project plc (LON:RTOP) Stock

RegTech Open Project plc (LON:RTOPGet Free Report) insider Alessandro Zamboni sold 47,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £43,590.52 ($55,052.44).

LON RTOP opened at GBX 4.99 ($0.06) on Thursday. RegTech Open Project plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($3.97).

RegTech Open Project plc operates as an independent fintech company in Italy, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It develops Orbit Open Platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service solution and proprietary operational resiliency platform to navigate regulatory landscape and maintain stable operating environment.

