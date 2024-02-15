Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
