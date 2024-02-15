Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

