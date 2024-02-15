Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Shares of AEM opened at C$61.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$82.90.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total value of C$5,261,229.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $6,354,862. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

