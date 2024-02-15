Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Up 8.0% in January

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aegon Stock Up 0.9 %

AEG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.78. 916,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Get Aegon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 218.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter worth $82,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aegon

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.