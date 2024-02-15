Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.06.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $178.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average is $124.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

