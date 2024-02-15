ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.74

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.74 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 6604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ABB Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

